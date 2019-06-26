Overview

Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Dugan works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.