Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Domkowski works at Steward Weight Loss & Surgical Specialists in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Weight Loss & Surgical Specialists
    14430 US Highway 1 Ste 101, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr. Domkowski was amazing! It was my first ever surgery and I was so nervous and didn’t know what to expect. Didn’t want to have it done at all. But he kept me calm and positive. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor and his staff is just as amazing!
    Stephanie — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366423022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domkowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Domkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Domkowski works at Steward Weight Loss & Surgical Specialists in Sebastian, FL. View the full address on Dr. Domkowski’s profile.

    Dr. Domkowski has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Domkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

