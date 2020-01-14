Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Domkowski works at
Locations
Steward Weight Loss & Surgical Specialists14430 US Highway 1 Ste 101, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Domkowski was amazing! It was my first ever surgery and I was so nervous and didn’t know what to expect. Didn’t want to have it done at all. But he kept me calm and positive. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor and his staff is just as amazing!
About Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domkowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domkowski has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domkowski speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Domkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Domkowski can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.