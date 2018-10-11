Dr. Patrick Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dominguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St80 W Grant St Ste 117, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 291-8636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 14050 Town Loop Blvd14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (321) 291-6401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 1507 Park Center Dr1507 Park Center Dr Ste 1D, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dominguez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.