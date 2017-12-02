Dr. Patrick Diesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Diesfeld, MD
Dr. Patrick Diesfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Patrick Diesfeld MD168 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for over 24 years. Dr. Diesfeld and staff are very helpful. I only have great things to say!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- La Co & Usc Med Ctr
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Colgate University Hamilton New York
