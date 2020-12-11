See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Devaleria works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Phoenix - Heart
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dec 11, 2020
Cindy — Dec 11, 2020
  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1538144720
Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

