Overview

Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina 'Dr. JosÃˆ Sierra Flores'.



Dr. Derespinis Sr works at Pediatric Eyewear in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Hazlet, NJ and Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.