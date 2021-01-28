See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Demeo works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny Orthopedic Associates
    1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 660-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Demeo?

    Jan 28, 2021
    Staff is amazing very friendly and caring have patients best interest as top priority. Very personable you are not just a number.
    Patricia Icotra — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Demeo to family and friends

    Dr. Demeo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Demeo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205836855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demeo works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Demeo’s profile.

    Dr. Demeo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Demeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.