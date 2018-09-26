See All Allergists & Immunologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Demarco works at Edward A Mizrahi MD in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward A Mizrahi MD
    11701 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-3880
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Specialists Jacksonville
    3636 University Blvd S Ste A3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870
  3. 3
    Allergy & Asthma Specialists Jacksonville
    5613 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870
  4. 4
    Mandarin Office
    12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 733, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870
  5. 5
    Town Center Southside
    2804 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870
  6. 6
    West Side Office
    5913 Normandy Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870
  7. 7
    Allergy & Asthma Specialists of North Florida PA
    1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 401, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-4870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Hypogammaglobulinemia (CVH) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Due to Selective Anti-Polysaccharide Antibody Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Came to Dr. DeMarco with a series of unknown symptoms that was causing me severe health related issues. I have been a patient now for over 12 years. He was able to find out the issues and resolve them. His treatment plans have evolved as I have. Dr. DeMarco is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I thank God for he and his team.
    Ardy — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578598967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Scranton-Temple U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demarco has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

