Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Demarco works at
Locations
Edward A Mizrahi MD11701 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 880-3880
Allergy & Asthma Specialists Jacksonville3636 University Blvd S Ste A3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 730-4870
Allergy & Asthma Specialists Jacksonville5613 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Directions (904) 730-4870
Mandarin Office12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 733, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 730-4870
Town Center Southside2804 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 730-4870
West Side Office5913 Normandy Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Directions (904) 730-4870
Allergy & Asthma Specialists of North Florida PA1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 401, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 730-4870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Came to Dr. DeMarco with a series of unknown symptoms that was causing me severe health related issues. I have been a patient now for over 12 years. He was able to find out the issues and resolve them. His treatment plans have evolved as I have. Dr. DeMarco is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I thank God for he and his team.
About Dr. Patrick Demarco, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Scranton-Temple U
