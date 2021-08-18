Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Indiana Foot & Ankle Surgeons1159 W Jefferson St Ste 204, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (812) 378-3668
Clarian North Coordinated Breast Care11725 Illinois St Ste 545, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 580-1586
Family Foot & Ankle Care of Jasper PC695 W 2nd St Ste C, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (317) 346-7722
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Deheer operated on my daughter’s foot and was amazingly professional and kind. I would highly recommend him for anyone with foot problems. He is AMAZING!
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
