Dr. Patrick Dean, MD

Transplant Surgery
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Dean, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Dean works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Aneurysm
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia

About Dr. Patrick Dean, MD

  Transplant Surgery
  26 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  English
  Male
  1093791048
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
  General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dean works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Dean’s profile.

Dr. Dean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

