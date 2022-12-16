Overview

Dr. Patrick Davol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Davol works at Rogue Valley Urology in Medford, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.