Dr. Patrick Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgical Clinic393 Wallace Rd Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 845-4462
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had hernia repair surgery & was very impressed with Dr Davis. He explained everything, answered any question that I had. Made me feel at ease. Great bed side manner also which is a rare thing nowadays. Any further surgeries I might need, he’d be my first choice.
About Dr. Patrick Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
