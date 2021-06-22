See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Patrick Davis, MD

General Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Surgical Clinic
    393 Wallace Rd Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 845-4462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 22, 2021
    I just had hernia repair surgery & was very impressed with Dr Davis. He explained everything, answered any question that I had. Made me feel at ease. Great bed side manner also which is a rare thing nowadays. Any further surgeries I might need, he’d be my first choice.
    About Dr. Patrick Davis, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1003101684
    Education & Certifications

    WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

