Dr. Patrick Dahl, MD
Dr. Patrick Dahl, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Accredited Dermatology Medical Clinic Inc301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 245, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 525-3500
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatopathology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033213392
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.
