Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curlee Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Curlee Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curlee Sr?
Dr Curlee Sr & Staff knows how to treat the person as well as the condition. They go to great lengths to explain the procedure thoroughly, with patience and friendliness! I highly recommend putting yourself in their care! Dr Curlee himself has a great bedside manner!
About Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386631976
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curlee Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curlee Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curlee Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curlee Sr works at
Dr. Curlee Sr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curlee Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Curlee Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curlee Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curlee Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curlee Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.