Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Culligan works at
Center for Female Pelvic Health525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-9600
Patrick Culligan1200 E Ridgewood Bldg Ave Ste 205, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Valley Hospital
From start to finish for my robotic hysterectomy and sacrocolpapexy, Dr. Culligan was thorough explaining the procedure and after care. Everything was made easy to prepare from tests being done at his practice and at my cardiologist. I had no pain afterwards that Advil for day one didn’t take care of Just soreness and some bloating but by end of week one I had to remind myself to follow the 6 week post op care instructions. I should have done this procedure a long time ago. His staff was so helpful and kind - something you don’t always find in practices. Highly recommend him to any woman who suffers quietly with organ prolapse.
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Evanston Continence Ctr/Northwestern University
- Greenville Hosp System
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
