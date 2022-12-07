Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Neurosurgery - Klein5401 Old York Rd Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
This doctor is very respectful and a very good listener and he's easy to talk to. He make sure that you fully understand everything before you leave the office. He answered all of my questions. I left the office completely satisfied. I would highly recommend this doctor for anyone needing to see a neurosurgeon. He is very personable and gets along well with people. And I highly appreciated his kindness.
About Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861434953
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.