Dr. Patrick Cook, MD
Dr. Patrick Cook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Dr. Cook took care of my mother for 10 years; besides his amazing bedside manner which gave her the will to live, he kept her alive all those years. She danced again when we thought she'd never get out of bed again. He's a very caring man.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- 1984
- Baylor Coll Affil Hosps
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
