Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Connor, MD
Dr. Patrick Connor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Orthocarolina PA2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
OrthoCarolina Matthews710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saw Dr. Connor for fractured shoulder. He opted to not do surgery and sent me to physical therapy. I was able to reach the same goal without surgery. Dr. Connor is very professional, not rushed at all. At every visit I felt like he spent all the time necessary to answer questions & explain things. Office was clean, office staff friendly & thorough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952384034
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Shoulder Replacement and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
