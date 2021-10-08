Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Connolly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
I had surgery 11 years ago. Best thing I ever did. Dr. Connolly was was willing to help me and induced me in all the decisions. He took the time to answer all of my questions and concerns and made sure I knew all the risks and benefits. Great follow up. So thankful!
About Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730170358
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Genl Hosp-U Toronto
- Chldns Hosp Of Penn
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connolly speaks Chinese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.