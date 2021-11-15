Dr. Patrick Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Collier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF CORK / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr. Collier at Cleveland Clinic for annual Cardiology diagnostics for the past 5 years. He is always professional, courteous, and timely. He also always gives enough time to thoroughly explain his finding and my status in an easy-to-understand manner without ever feeling rushed, especially as I travel 1500 miles to visit from Colorado. I have visited other Centers of Excellence around the country and Dr. Collier and his team is the best.
About Dr. Patrick Collier, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235411190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF CORK / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
