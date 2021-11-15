Overview

Dr. Patrick Collier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF CORK / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.