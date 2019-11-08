Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collalto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
MidJersey Orthopaedics8100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was verrry skeptical to see Dr. Collalto today based on the extremely low ratings he received. My visit today changed all that radically. My intake was quick and very professional. Katelyn was terrific and my wait time was less than ten minutes. Dr,Collalto was very personable & professional as he gave me every opportunity to ask as many questions as I needed. There was a genuine concern to address my condition as treatment was given today with future follow up scheduled. I’m more than satisfied with my first experience and see no reason not to return or recommend Dr.Collalto for your care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649272998
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
