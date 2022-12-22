See All Plastic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Patrick Cole, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (111)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Cole works at Boise Plastic Surgery in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Plastic Surgery
    1070 N Curtis Rd Ste 135, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Thumb Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction and Tendon Interposition (LRTI) for the Thumb Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Cole is wonderful! He’s highly skilled and has a charismatic personality. He cares deeply about his patients and communicates clearly. His staff is competent and caring. Amazing results! Exceeded my high expectations! He changed my life for the better! I highly recommend Dr. Cole if you are considering any cosmetic surgery or hand surgery! Thank you!
    Amanda C. — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Cole, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023337631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

