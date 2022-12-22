Dr. Patrick Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Boise Plastic Surgery1070 N Curtis Rd Ste 135, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7256
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Dr. Cole is wonderful! He’s highly skilled and has a charismatic personality. He cares deeply about his patients and communicates clearly. His staff is competent and caring. Amazing results! Exceeded my high expectations! He changed my life for the better! I highly recommend Dr. Cole if you are considering any cosmetic surgery or hand surgery! Thank you!
About Dr. Patrick Cole, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023337631
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.