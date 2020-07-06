Overview

Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cockerill works at Urology San Antonio, PA in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.