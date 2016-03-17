See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Patrick Coates, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Coates, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Coates works at Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA
    1552 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 248-7168
  2. 2
    Central California Surgery
    530 W Acacia St Ste 23, Stockton, CA 95203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 944-5448
  3. 3
    Central California Bariatric Surgery, Patrick J. Coates, M.D., F.A.C.S.
    1401 Spanos Ct, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 525-3885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 17, 2016
    He was always very knowledgeable the 1 time I met him which was surgery day
    Ceres — Mar 17, 2016
    About Dr. Patrick Coates, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063479301
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons
    • Vly Med Ctr/UCSF
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
