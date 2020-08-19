See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Patrick Clyde, MD

Family Medicine
28 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Clyde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Clyde works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Aug 19, 2020
Dr. Clyde is very personable, professional and genuinely cares for the welfare of his patients. I first met Dr. Clyde when he visited me in the hospital--a noted gesture--when test results warranted intervention by an Endocrinologist. When it became clear that further testing was needed to identify a diagnosis, Dr. Clyde reassured me by answering all of my questions and expressing a "take charge" attitude about where to go next and why. He also anticipated possible insurance issues and how to address those should they arise. In conclusion, Dr. Clyde exhibits all the signs of a really good doctor and a truly caring man. Even with the outcome of my situation still being unknown, I feel very secure and grateful I have Dr. Clyde in my corner.
Peggy J. — Aug 19, 2020
  Family Medicine
  28 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1538254941
Medical Education
  OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
  Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

