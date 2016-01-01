Dr. Cleary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Cleary, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Cleary, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. Cleary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urgent Care Rx1235 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cleary?
About Dr. Patrick Cleary, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1609287770
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleary works at
Dr. Cleary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.