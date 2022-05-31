Overview

Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chiasson works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.