Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chiasson works at
Locations
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 469-8552
Pima Heart Physicians PC6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8690
Southern Arizona Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery PC6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 380, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8690
Northern Cochise Community Hospital901 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 384-4421
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
I had gallbladder removal surgery with DR Chiasson and the surgery went great, in post op DR Chiasson took his time with me to make sure I understood how the surgery went and the instructions for post surgery recovery. From my pre surgery visits to post surgery, he was compassionate, understanding, took his time with me. In my opinion, I could not ask for a better surgeon.
About Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861458754
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University
- Royal Columbian Hospital
- McGill University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
