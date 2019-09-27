See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Patrick Chen, MD

General Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from St John's Medical Dollege and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Ben Hogan Bone & Joint Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Diagnostic
    800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-9100
    Patrick Chen MD PA
    1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 290, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 878-5125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 27, 2019
    Fantastic. Dr Chen removed an implant from cancer surgery. Implant was to large and had worked back under my arm. His utmost concern was my comfort. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Chen. I have been trying to have this implant removed but could not find a doctor to do the surgery.
    Darlene — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Chen, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1639261423
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Booth Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • St John's Medical Dollege
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Ben Hogan Bone & Joint Institute in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

