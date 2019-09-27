Dr. Patrick Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from St John's Medical Dollege and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
1
Womens Diagnostic800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Patrick Chen MD PA1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 290, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Fantastic. Dr Chen removed an implant from cancer surgery. Implant was to large and had worked back under my arm. His utmost concern was my comfort. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Chen. I have been trying to have this implant removed but could not find a doctor to do the surgery.
About Dr. Patrick Chen, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- Booth Meml Med Center
- St John's Medical Dollege
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.