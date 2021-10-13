Dr. Patrick Chan-Lam, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan-Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Chan-Lam, MB BCH
Overview
Dr. Patrick Chan-Lam, MB BCH is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dublin U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Chan-Lam works at
Locations
-
1
Williamsville Office825 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan-Lam?
I have been a patient for 10 years. He thorough, compassionate, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Patrick Chan-Lam, MB BCH
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205807575
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- St James's Hosp
- Dublin U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan-Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan-Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan-Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan-Lam works at
Dr. Chan-Lam has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan-Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan-Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan-Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan-Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan-Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.