Dr. Patrick Carey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Carey, DO
Overview
Dr. Patrick Carey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Carey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carey?
He has been taking care of my family for about 25 years. He goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Patrick Carey, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376600775
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.