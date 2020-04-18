Overview

Dr. Patrick Carey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Carey works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.