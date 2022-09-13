See All Podiatrists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Patrick Caputo, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Caputo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Caputo works at Holmdel Foot and Ankle Centers in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Holmdel Foot and Ankle Centers
    719 N Beers St Ste 2A, Holmdel, NJ 07733 (732) 264-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Sep 13, 2022
Absolutely the best foot Doctor ever! It's exciting to have an amazing doctor and friendly staff, which is hard to find these days. 5 star service for sure!
Susan Flynn — Sep 13, 2022
    Susan Flynn — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Caputo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235190935
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Essex Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Caputo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caputo works at Holmdel Foot and Ankle Centers in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Caputo’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

