Dr. Patrick Camodeca, DO
Dr. Patrick Camodeca, DO
Overview
Dr. Patrick Camodeca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Camodeca works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Wound Center Huntley
11650 S Il Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston
1630 Sherman Ave Ste 130, Evanston, IL 60201
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Center - Mokena
21202 Owens Rd Ste 101, Mokena, IL 60448
-
4
Comprehensive Urologic Care S C
360 Station Dr, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
-
5
Centegra Primary Care
10350 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142
-
6
Centegra Immediate Care Center-McHenry
2507 N Richmond Rd, McHenry, IL 60051
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Camodeca is excellent very caring, explains your condition very well.
About Dr. Patrick Camodeca, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013915248
Education & Certifications
- Resurrection Medical Center
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camodeca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camodeca accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camodeca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camodeca works at
Dr. Camodeca speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camodeca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camodeca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camodeca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camodeca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.