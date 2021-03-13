Overview

Dr. Patrick Camodeca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Camodeca works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Wound & Hyperbaric Center in Huntley, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL, Mokena, IL, Crystal Lake, IL and McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.