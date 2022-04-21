Dr. Patrick Cambier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Cambier, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Cambier, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Cambier works at
Locations
Interventional Cardiac Consultants3253 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200D, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 349-6893Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-5344Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't know he trained at Walter Reed and had been a US ARMY cardiologist. (Thank you!). He does the TAVR heart valve replacement and aneurysm stent - along w his cardiac work. He saved me and I feel like a new man. He listens. He's practical. Great, 'normal' doctor.
About Dr. Patrick Cambier, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508828591
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
