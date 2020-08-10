Dr. Patrick Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Callahan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Callahan works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants PA14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (703) 776-4001
-
2
Rockville Office9707 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-8484
-
3
Northern Virginia, Main Office8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-8410
- 4 19500 Sandridge Way Ste 150, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 573-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Dr. Callahan has been treating my Daughter since before she was born (almost 17 years). He is the most caring and conscientious doctor I have ever known. He has gone above and beyond to research more about my daughter's condition and has always been there whenever we needed him. He takes time to listen to us and I always leave his office feeling that he did everything he could. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Patrick Callahan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487616082
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.