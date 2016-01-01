Dr. Patrick Burkhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Burkhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burkhart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blount Dermatology1702 E LAMAR ALEXANDER PKWY, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 977-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkhart?
About Dr. Patrick Burkhart, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275521676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkhart works at
Dr. Burkhart has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.