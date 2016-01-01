Overview

Dr. Patrick Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burkhart works at Blount Dermatology in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.