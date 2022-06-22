Overview

Dr. Patrick Buckley, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Buckley works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Wall Township, NJ with other offices in Avenel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

