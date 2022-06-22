Dr. Patrick Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Buckley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Buckley, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Buckley works at
Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates of NJ4810 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07753 Directions (848) 288-9726
Avenel - Woodbridge Township Office1050 US Highway 1, Avenel, NJ 07001 Directions (848) 288-9725Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had fallen off a ladder and severely injured my shoulder. 3 out of 4 tendons in my rotator cuff were completely torn! Dr Buckley was able to repair my shoulder and after 6 months of physical therapy at the UOA facility I plan on playing golf next week! Dr Buckley is a top notch surgeon and I highly recommend him! The entire staff is outstanding! They make the surgical experience stress free!
About Dr. Patrick Buckley, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Steadman Clinic / The Steadman Philippon Research Institute - Vail, CO
- Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
