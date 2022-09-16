See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Buchanan works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick J. Buchanan, MD
    5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5614
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr Buchanan Saved My Foot. When it comes to Plastic Surgeon’s, he’s a F#%@ing Rockstar!
    Chris Morgan — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598026668
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

