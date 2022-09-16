Overview

Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Buchanan works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.