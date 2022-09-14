Overview

Dr. Patrick Bruton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Mitchell County Hospital.



Dr. Bruton works at Abilene Podiatry Diagnostc Clin in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.