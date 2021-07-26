Dr. Patrick Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Univ Tx Med Sch-San Antonio, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-S Tx Med Ctr, General Surgery
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
San Antonio Ent4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 499-4589
Ear Nose & Throat Clinics of San Antonio PA8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 615-8332
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown lifts my spirits every time I see him, he is so upbeat. But he is still very serious about keeping me well. He always answers my questions fully and teaches as he explains. He is quick and decisive in his treatment plans. I am very grateful for him.
About Dr. Patrick Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1528069325
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Med Sch-San Antonio, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-S Tx Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
