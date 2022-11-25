Overview

Dr. Patrick Brillant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Brillant works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.