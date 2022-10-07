Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Briggs works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Foot and Ankle Specialist450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 400, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He made it possible for me to walk after years of being told by other Doctors that my feet were too far gone. He is a miracle Doctor & so kind & caring.
About Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205945839
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado, at Boulder
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
