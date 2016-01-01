Dr. Patrick Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Brady, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Brady, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.