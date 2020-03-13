Dr. Patrick Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Bradley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists of Alabama LLC2208 University Blvd Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-2625
-
2
Eye Care & Surgery PC1960 Electric Rd Ste 1, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 772-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
Dr. Bradley has been treating me for Retinal Vein Occlusion since I was diagnosed in 2018. He has saved my vision. He and his staff are professional, informative, and compassionate. They take cleanliness seriously; huge plus. I trust Dr. Bradley completely and will always recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Bradley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780909291
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.