Dr. Patrick Bowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bowen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Bowen works at
Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I usually don't leave these kinds of reviews but I feel like I needed to in Dr. Bowen's case. He has been my doctor for over 10 years and he is always so wonderful when he meets with me. He explains everything very clearly and addresses all of my concerns and questions. He is never in a hurry with me and takes time to ask me how I am doing in general also. He knows all the latest studies and new medications in case we need to make changes to my medicines so I feel totally certain that I am in the very best hands. Other doctors that I have spoken to about Dr. Bowen hold him in hight regard and my experiences have been consistently superior. I highly recommend Dr. Bowen if you need an endocrinologist. He is top notch.
About Dr. Patrick Bowen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
