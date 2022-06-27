Dr. Borgen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Borgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Borgen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Borgen performed a lumpectomy in late Jan 2022. He did a great job, minimum scaring. He is a caring doctor who takes time to explain what is going on, listens carefully to questions and doesn't rush thru the visit. Excellent doctor. Glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Patrick Borgen, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700860301
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borgen has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
