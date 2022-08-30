Dr. Patrick Bonavitacola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonavitacola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Bonavitacola, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bonavitacola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Locations
All-inclusive Community Health Center1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 843-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent specialist and very punctual in everything.
About Dr. Patrick Bonavitacola, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083024012
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonavitacola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonavitacola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonavitacola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonavitacola.
