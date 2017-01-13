Dr. Bonasso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Bonasso, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bonasso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They completed their residency with Marshall University School Med Afl Hsp
Dr. Bonasso works at
Locations
American Lung Care Inc.700 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 808-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mon Health Obstetrics & Gynecology1703 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 366-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and experienced. Felt very safe under his care throughout pregnancy and delivery. He is very blunt and does not sugar coat anything. Definitly recommend.
About Dr. Patrick Bonasso, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Med Afl Hsp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bonasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bonasso works at
Dr. Bonasso has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonasso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.