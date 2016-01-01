See All Dermatologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Patrick Boler, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is a dermatologist in Jackson, MS. Dr. Boler completed a residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. He currently practices at Magnolia Dermatology and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Boler is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Dermatology - Jackson Clinic
    1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 910-3004
  2. 2
    Magnolia Dermatology
    815 HIGHWAY 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 910-3004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Tricare

About Dr. Patrick Boler, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • Male
  • 1225390719
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
  • Greenville Hosp Systems
  • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
  • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
