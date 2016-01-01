Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Boler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is a dermatologist in Jackson, MS. Dr. Boler completed a residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. He currently practices at Magnolia Dermatology and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Boler is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Dermatology - Jackson Clinic1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 910-3004
-
2
Magnolia Dermatology815 HIGHWAY 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056 Directions (601) 910-3004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
About Dr. Patrick Boler, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225390719
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Greenville Hosp Systems
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boler has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.