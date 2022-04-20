Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blohm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine5354 Reynolds St Ste 510, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-8588
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Great Doctor! Don't let anyone tell you differently.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013087287
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Blohm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blohm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blohm has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blohm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Blohm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blohm.
