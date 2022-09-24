See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD

Age Management Medicine
5 (100)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Bitter Jr works at Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Bitter Jr., MD, FAAD
    16400 Lark Ave Ste 300, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-7294
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Warts
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 100 ratings
Patient Ratings (100)
5 Star
(95)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 24, 2022
the kindest most attentive dermatologist i have ever met
love Dr Bitter — Sep 24, 2022
About Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD

  • Age Management Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508981119
Education & Certifications

  • Stanford University School of Medicine
  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
  • Dermatology
